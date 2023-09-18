Paul E. Williams, 83, Princeton

April 14, 1940 - September 17, 2023

Paul Ellery Williams, age 83 of Princeton, MN, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 17, 2023, at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park.

Paul was born the fourth of eleven children to Carl and Edith (Lundgren) Williams on April 14, 1940, in Elbow Lake. He went on to serve his country honorably in the United States Navy from 1960-1966, and was in active duty on the U.S.S. Enterprise (CVN-65) and U.S.S. Forrestal (CVA-59). After he was discharged from the Navy, Paul was married to the love of his life, Marie Diane Johnson, on May 21, 1966, in Little Falls. The couple was blessed with three children. Paul worked as a spring fitter for Standard Spring Company, retiring in 2003. After leaving the spring company, he worked for Mille Lacs Grand Casino as the lead security guard from 2004-2021. Paul was a dedicated lifetime member of the American Legion and VFW. He also enjoyed spending time fishing, working on cars, and being an amazing father, grandpa/Papa, great-grandpa, brother, and friend to all who knew him.

Paul is survived by his children, TinaMarie Simmonds of Elk River and Tony (Brenda) Williams of Zimmerman; grandchildren, Deanna Williams, Josh (Breanna) Malinowski, Scott (Erica) Williams, Ashlee (Brad) Savage, Zach (Marisa) Malinowski, Dillion Williams, Johnathon (Jessica) Simmonds, Brendan (Zoya) Simmonds, CeCelia Simmonds, and Harrison Simmonds; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Anna Christians, Loretta Hetherington, Lloyd Williams, Carolyn (Art) Reichstadt, and JoAnna (Russ) Jones; and many relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie in 2005; son, Todd; son-in-law, Jack Simmonds; parents, Carl and Edith Williams; father and mother-in-law, Clarence and Esther Johnson; and siblings, Carl Williams, Norman Williams, Laurance Williams, Robert Williams, and Dale Williams.

Funeral services for Paul will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at the funeral home, and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Burial will be in Oak Knoll Cemetery.