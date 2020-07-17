Paul D. Orton, 82, Clear Lake

April 20, 1938 - July 15, 2020

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, July 20, 2020 at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake for Paul D. Orton, age 82, who passed away peacefully Wednesday at his home surrounded by his family. Rev. Joseph Backowski will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation, open to the public, will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the church. Social distancing and masks are strongly encouraged by the family.

Paul was born April 20, 1938 in Waite Park to Lester & Josephine (Bautch) Orton. He served our country in the U.S. Navy for six years and in the National Guard for 20 years. Paul married Audrey Stimmler Rhodes on May 3, 1969 at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake. He worked at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center in housekeeping for over 35 years, retiring in 1999. Paul also drove school bus for Guardian Bus Service. He was a member of St. Marcus Catholic Church, St. Cloud East Side VFW Post #4847, and Clearwater American Legion Post #323. Paul enjoyed fishing, bowling, playing cards, traveling, and holidays with his family. He was kind, hardworking, and had a great sense of humor. Paul was proud of his marriage and family, and loved spending time with them.

Survivors include his wife, Audrey of Clear Lake; sons and daughter, Jim (Kathy) Rhodes of Becker, Judy (Ken) Spencer of Clearwater, and Jeff (Bobbi) Rhodes of Clear Lake; brother and sister, Duane (Janet) Orton of Sauk Rapids and Mary Jo (Dick) Wibbens of Denver, CO; brother-in-law, Larry Trobec of St. Stephen; sister-in-law, Betty Orton of Blaine; 9 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Paul was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Peggy; infant daughter, Mary Kay; brothers, David and Lester; sister, Frances Trobec; and niece, Karen Gohman.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Poor Clares Monastery in Sauk Rapids.