Paul C. Fisher, 81, Osakis

May 13, 1941 - May 16, 2022

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church in Long Prairie for Paul C. Fisher, of Osakis who passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022 at the St. Williams Living Center in Parkers Prairie. Rev. Matt Stacy will officiate. Burial will be at 9:00 AM, Friday May 20, 2022 at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church on Thursday. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie.

Paul was born May 13, 1941 to Clifton W. and Lillian (Carlson) Fisher in Clarissa MN. He graduated from Clarissa High School. Paul served in the US Army in Vietnam and was honorably discharged in 1966 and returned to Minnesota. Shortly after, he met Jeanette Fern, whom he married on December 7 1968 in St. Cloud. Securing a position with CertainTeed, a roofing and siding manufacturing company, Paul and Jen moved to Minneapolis. They then built a house in Shakopee, where they raised their daughters, Sherry and Heidi. Paul worked hard and always enjoyed taking time off to spend at Lake Osakis or going camping. In 2003, after a 33- year career at CertainTeed, he and Jen were able to retire and build a home on Lake Osakis. This gave him plenty opportunity to fish and sit by the campfire and plot ways to play jokes on friends and family. He always enjoyed a good laugh. Family ancestry fascinated him. Car shows and searching for treasures at junk yards with his brother Don were favorite pastimes. A Vikings Game could be especially good if accompanied by a piece of his wife Jen’s pies.

Paul is survived by his wife Jeanette; daughters Sherry (Duane) Schmidt of Annandale and Heidi (Paul) Martin of Long Prairie; sister Bonnie Joriman of Maplewood ; grandsons Brady and Corey Schmidt and Sister-in-law, Carol Fisher of Elk River.

Paul is preceded in death by his parents; his brother Donavan and brother-in-law Dennis Joriman.