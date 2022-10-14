Patty “Pat” Ann Gedatus, 87, Becker

October 9, 1935 - October 12, 2022

attachment-Pat Gedatus loading...

Memorial Services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 21, 2022 at Faith Lutheran Church in Becker for Patty “Pat” A. Gedatus, age 87, who passed away Wednesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Yolanda Denson-Byers will officiate and burial will be at the Becker Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Becker.

Pat was born October 9, 1935 in Minneapolis to Mortimer & Erma (Little) Mitchell. She married Richard “Dick” Gedatus on July 10, 1954 at Hope Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. Pat was a homemaker and also worked for the telephone company in Washington, DC and for Carlson Pharmacy. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Becker where she was involved in Bible Study and Women of Faith. Pat enjoyed traveling, hunting, crocheting, knitting, antiques, auctions, crossword puzzles, sporting events, square dancing, and spending time at the cabin near Hackensack. She was strong-willed, faithful, had a big heart, and was family oriented and involved with her grandkids.

Pat is survived by her daughter and son, Kathryn (Larry) Jilek of Rice Lake, WI and Michael (Deb) Gedatus of Rogers; grandchildren, Tony (Julie) Lorenzen, Brian (Kara) Gedatus, Kari Lorenzen, Wesley (MaKenzie) Gedatus, and Matthew Gedatus; step grandchildren, Heather Parker, Jesse Jilek, Danielle (Vince) Mancuso; great grandchildren; great great grandchild; and her dog, Cleo.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Faith Lutheran Church.