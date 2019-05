MELROSE -- An Otsego man was taken to the hospital after crashing his car on Interstate 94 near Melrose.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 9:00 a.m. Monday on westbound I-94.

Fifty-seven-year-old Michael Lemanczyk had a medical event and hit the cable barrier in the median.

He was taken to Melrose Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.