Patrol: Five Hurt in Distracted Driving Crash

WILLMAR -- Five people were hurt in a crash in Willmar where troopers say distracted driving likely contributed to the crash.

The incident happened on Highway 71 at 60th Avenue SE shortly before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Mitsubishi Lancer was south on Highway 71, it was stopped to make a left turn onto a driveway near 60th Avenue SE when it was rear-ended by a Chrysler 300. The Mitsubishi was then pushed into oncoming traffic and struck a Pontiac Bonneville head-on that was heading north on Highway 71.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, 34-year-old John Broda of Zimmerman had non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Pontiac, 19-year-old Michael Curry of Olivia and his three passengers had non-life threatening injuries.

All injured were taken to Rice Memorial Hospital.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Chrysler, 23-year-old Juan Ruiz of Willmar was not hurt.