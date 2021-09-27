Patrick H. Kronbeck, 84, Little Falls

November 14, 1936 - September 21, 2021

Patrick H. Kronbeck, 84-year-old resident of Little Falls passed away September 21, 2021 with his family by his side. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 24 at 11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service with Greggory Valentine officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 until the hour of the service on Friday at the Funeral Home. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans North of Little Falls.

Patrick H. Kronbeck was born November 14, 1936 in Little Falls to the late Andrew and Jenny (Jenkins) Kronbeck. After completing his schooling, Patrick served his country in the United States Navy from June 4, 1956 until his honorable discharge on June 2, 1960. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Beverly Dalen on August 31, 1964 in Sioux Falls South Dakota. The couple made their home in Little Falls, they also did live in Wisconsin and Reno, Nevada for a short time. Patrick was an over the road truck driver all of his career. He drove for the following companies: Crestliner Boats, Larson Boats, International, Anderson Trucking, Joe's Trucking, Eddie and Denny Bednarek and Genmar. Patrick enjoyed cribbage, cards, puzzles, computer games, storytelling, watching Western movies and reading Louis L'Amour books. He treasured his time spent with his family especially his grandchildren.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Beverly Kronbeck of Little Falls; daughters, Deb (John) Freudenrich, Becky Kronbeck and Stacy (Aaron) Williams all of Little Falls; grandchildren, Jeremy, Jason, Aimee, Kelsi, Trenton, Kyle, Bailey, Rachel, Beau and Brogan; great-grandchildren, Josh and Mackenzie.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Jenny Kronbeck; son, Patrick A. Kronbeck, brothers, Pete (Jeanne) Kronbeck, Pace Kronbeck; sisters, Lorretta (Ed) Witucki, Bernice (Willard) Nelson, Betty (George) Witucki and Dorothy (Dave) Heimenz.

The casket bearers will be: Jerry Dalen, Jimmy Olson, Jeremy Freudenrich, Aaron Dalen, Gary Kronbeck and Winnie Witucki.