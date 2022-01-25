Patricia “Patti” S. Jehoich, 61, Sauk Rapids

May 24, 1960 - January 21, 2022

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Sauk Rapids for Patricia “Patti” S. Jehoich who passed away unexpectedly Friday at her home. Rev. John Beck will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services on Thursday at the church.

Patti was born May 24, 1960 in St. Cloud to Nicholas & Donna Mae (Schultz) Lintgen. She married Tim Jehoich on August 22, 1992 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park. Patti worked in Collections and lived in the St. Cloud area all her life. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, embroidery and baking. Patti was a kind, caring, outgoing, fun individual who always put others first. She was so proud of her family.

Survivors include her husband, Tim of Sauk Rapids; son, Jacob of Sauk Rapids; daughter, Katherine of Sauk Rapids; sisters, Diane (Charles) Rosha of St. Augusta, Deborah (Richard) Raveling of Rice; brother, Michael (Debbie) Lintgen of Brooklyn Park and her beloved cats. She was preceded in death by her parents.