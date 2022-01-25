Patricia “Pat” Walker, 75, Sartell

July 9, 1946 - January 23, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Patricia “Pat” Walker, age 75, who passed away Sunday at her residence. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and entombment will be at Hilltop Mausoleum in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be after 9:00 a.m. Thursday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Pat was born July 9, 1946 in Little Falls to Andrew & Stella (Dingmann) Brinkman. She graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School in 1964, and from Beauty School and St. Cloud Business College. Pat married Ed Walker on April 20, 1974 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. She was a homemaker and also worked as a cashier at Coborn’s and a supervisor at Aria. Pat was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she was an AV Operator and published the Centennial Cookbook. She also did fundraising for the K of C Brat Sales. She enjoyed collecting dolls, crafts, and music. Pat was kind, generous, caring, and had a big heart. She had a great laugh, was a gentle spirit, and never complained about her health.

Survivors include her husband, Ed of Sartell; sisters, Janet (John) Kremer of Thief River Falls and Renee (Tom) Omann of Rice; and many nieces and nephews. Pat was preceded in death by her parents.