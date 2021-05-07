Patricia “Pat” M. Watson, 70, Zimmerman

October 26, 1950 - May 4, 2021

Patricia M. Watson, age 70, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at her home in Zimmerman, MN. Patricia Mae Kepler was born to Robert Wayne and Wyva Ione (Williams) Kepler on October 26, 1950, in Conde, SD. She graduated from high school in 1969 and went on to work in nutrition services for St. Francis School District for over twenty years, retiring in 2020. Pat was married to Daniel James Watson on February 13, 1971, and together they raised three children.

Pat was an amazing mother and grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her family. When the kids were young, she always accompanied them on school field trips, and all of the kids’ friends called her “Mom.” Pat also loved reading and crossword puzzles. She will be remembered as being a kind-hearted, soft-spoken, and giving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister who always saw the good in people.

Pat is survived by her children, Jeremy Watson, Jodie Watson, and Jesse Watson, all of Zimmerman; many grand- and great-grandchildren; and sisters, Cheryl Orttel of Cape Coral, FL and Judy (Lee) Riggs of Zimmerman. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dan in 2011; and brothers, Robert Kepler, Jr. and James Kepler.