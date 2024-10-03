Patricia A. “Pat” Johnson, 94, St. Cloud

May 27, 1930 - October 2, 2024

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 19, 2024 at First Presbyterian Church in St. Cloud, MN for Patricia Anne Johnson age 94. She died on Wednesday, October 2, 2024 at Country Manor Health Care in Sartell, MN. The Reverend Darin Seaman will officiate. Burial of the urn will be in the Greenwood Cemetery at Thief River Falls, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Saturday, October 19, 2024 at First Presbyterian Church in St. Cloud.

Patricia (Pat) was born on May 27, 1930 in Thief River Falls, MN, the daughter of Robert Guy and Esther (Gjertson) Lane. She went to school in Thief River Falls where, she graduated with the class of 1948. She continued her education at Bemidji State Teachers College graduating with a Teachers Degree and a Drama Minor. She later went back to Bemidji State and earned her Master’s Degree in Education.

Her first teaching assignment was in Park Rapids, MN and a year later she taught in Fosston, MN. While there met her husband Milton Jerome Johnson. They were married in February of 1956 in Thief River Falls. After they were married, they made their home in Macintosh, MN for a short time before moving to Thief River Falls. After Milton died in 1960, Pat continued to live in Thief River Falls and went back to teaching in 1961. She taught English for 32 years at Lincoln High School in Thief River Falls, and was also the girl’s tennis coach and supervisor of the high school basketball cheerleader’s squad. She retired from teaching in 1993. In 1995, she moved to St. Cloud, MN to be near her children. This has been her home since that time.

She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in St. Cloud and was active for many years in the League of Women’s Voters. Pat was also very active with her knitting at church and participated in a group of ladies called “Knit and Knatter” which stood for Knitting, playing bridge, talking about books and solving world problems.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by, her husband, Milton; and one son, Bradley.

She is survived by; her daughter, Annamarie Johnson of Luverne, MN, and her son, Milton (Cheryl) Johnson of Huntsville, Alabama; four grandchildren, Charlie, Alex, Matt, and Alissa; other relatives and many friends.