Pathways For Youth Virtual Concert with Mallrats Tonight At 7

VIRTUAL CONCERT HAPPENING TONIGHT TO HELP AREA YOUTH

Pathways 4 Youth helps youth experiencing homelessness on a path to grow and become contributing members of our community. The Mallrats Band is having a virtual concert tonight at Pioneer Place on 5th, and you can tune in to enjoy some fantastic music, and maybe even get in on some trivia, all while helping support a great organization. All of the proceeds from the show this evening are going to Pathways 4 Youth, and there is a separate link to make donations below.

Area homeless youth are in desperate need of our help, especially since there is no school due to the pandemic. If you can imagine, the meals they received in school, may be the only food these youth receive in a day. We are hoping you can help.

When: This THURSDAY, May 21st, 7 pm- 8:30 pm

Where: The Pioneer Place on 5th via YouTube

The following link is to make a donation to Pathways 4 Youth:

pathways4youthmn.org/donate