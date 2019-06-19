Pageant, Parade and Food for Rapids River Days

SAUK RAPIDS -- The annual "Rapids River Days" celebration will be held the next three days in Sauk Rapids.

Thursday at 7:00 p.m. is the Community Ambassador Pageant at the Sauk Rapids-Rice high school performing arts center.

On Friday the parade starts at 6:00 p.m. The route runs along 6th Avenue.

Saturday the events start with the Tanner's Team Foundation 5K, the Food Fest in the Municipal Park runs from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. the bands Kevin Lange and the Mississippi Drifters, Mallrats, and Honey Badgers will all be playing.

The Minnesota Strongman/Strongwoman Championships will also be held in the park during Food Fest.

