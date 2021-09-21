It's about to be fall y'all! If you've ever dreamed of living out in the country and owning your own little apple orchard business, look no further.

There's a gorgeous apple orchard for sale at 15387 Fruit Farm Road in Collegeville. It's also got a beautiful home which overlooks the 12 acre property nestled quietly in the woods just west of Saint John's University.

This property is totally set up with everything you'd need to start your own business and maybe even live off the land. It's got a huge grape arbor, apple orchard and a large hosta and flower garden.

You'll love taking fall walks on this property which has several walking trails through the woods. According to the property description on Zillow, the home also has a huge waterfowl pond and a green house growing center that includes a drip/trickle irrigation system. See, we told you it's perfectly set up for your own business!

You can also have a few chickens on the property because it's already got a chicken coop.

There's plenty of storage space too. The home on Fruit Farm Road has four storage sheds, a two car garage and a gazebo.

Inside of the gorgeous home you'll find four bedrooms, three bathrooms, granite counter tops, ceramic baths, claw foot tub and 2,698 square feet of space. We can't forget to mention the large front porch and wrap around patio.

It's one of those homes you've got to see to believe. It really is a dream property for the right person.

If you're interested in this property, it's up for auction. The starting bid will be $380,000. The auction is online on Tuesday, Sept. 28. You can preview the property today (Tuesday, Sept. 21) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It's listed by Michael K. Schultz with Schultz Auctioneers Landmark.