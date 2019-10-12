One Killed, One Wounded in North Minneapolis Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Authorities say gunfire on Minneapolis' North Side killed one man and seriously wounded another.

Reports say police officers were called to the 2200 block of N. Aldrich Avenue on a report of shots fired around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

While en route, they were flagged down by someone who was driving a man with gunshot wounds to a hospital.

First responders removed the man from the car and found he had no pulse. He died at the scene.

Another man with a gunshot wound to the back was taken to a hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

The death was the city's 35th homicide of the year.