Officials Detail Next Steps After Prison Guard Killing

ST. PAUL (AP) -- Minnesota corrections officials are set to announce new security plans following the fatal attack of a prison officer by an inmate.

Corrections Officer Joseph Gomm was killed last week after an inmate allegedly attacked him at the state's prison in Stillwater. State Corrections Commissioner Tom Roy is to lay out ``next steps'' on security on Friday.

Authorities say 42-year-old inmate Edward Muhammad Johnson is suspected of attacking Gomm with a weapon. Johnson has been serving time on a nearly 29-year murder sentence from 2002.

The union representing Minnesota prison employees has said prisons are understaffed, and state records show assaults on officers have been increasing.

Gomm is believed to be the first Minnesota correctional officer to be killed while on duty. His funeral was held Thursday.