February 23, 1934 - January 14, 2026

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 21, 2026. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Eden Valley for Nyla J. Branstner, age 91, who passed away Wednesday, January 14, 2026 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Jack Baumgarn will officiate and burial will be at Eden Lake Cemetery, Eden Valley. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, January 20, 2026 and one hour prior to the services on Wednesday all at the church in Eden Valley. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley.

Nyla was born February 23, 1934 in Watford City, ND to Perrin and Alice (Frazee) Thompson. She married Richard Branstner on August 14, 1951. Nyla was a homemaker who also worked at the Animal Fair, answered phones for the Vet and Fingerhut. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Eden Valley. Nyla liked to be outdoors, working in her garden and growing beautiful flowers. She liked to stay busy, playing bingo, embroidering, crocheting and making quilts. Nyla loved bowling, traveling, going up north and go fishing. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren.

Nyla is survived by her children, Linda (David) Hanson of Grove City, Alice Branstner of Willmar, Richard, Jr. “Dick” (Rebecca) of Lakeville, Gary (Theresa) of Richmond, Barbara (Gregory) Bischof of Richmond, Michael (Bianka) of Lakeland, FL., Brenda (Al) Kvitek of Neillsville, WI, and Ronald of Eden Valley; 20 grandchildren, 58 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild and one on the way; brothers, Kennard “Buzz” (Rachel) Thompson of Virginia, and Leroy Thompson of Watford City, ND.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard in 2010; son, Glenn in 1975; brother, Maurice; sister, Shirley (Duane) Minette; and great-grandchild, Josephine Nyla Branstner.