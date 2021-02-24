Northwoods League Looking To Add Gambling And Fantasy Element For 2021

The Northwoods League is hoping to allow fans in some states to bet on Northwoods League games this summer. The league is partnering with U.S. Integrity as it "seeks to gain approval for regulated wagering in multiple Midwestern states," according to a release distributed by the league Wednesday morning.

“In the past two years, legal regulated sports betting has taken off in 25+ U.S. states,” said U.S. Integrity CEO Matthew Holt in the release. “Baseball fans are constantly looking for new and innovative ways to get more engaged in their local teams, and all the Northwoods League’s mobile innovations do that.”

Betting on sports is legal in Michigan, Iowa, Illinois and Indiana.

The league is also hoping to engage fans with a fantasy baseball game and a free-to-play prediction game on the league's mobile application. Fantasy sports are legal in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, North Dakota, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan.

“We are very well positioned to pursue this endeavor with our video and technological capabilities,” said Northwoods League Chairman, Dick Radatz, Jr. in the league's statement. “U.S. Integrity has taken a year long process and reduced it to a matter of months. We are looking forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership.”

“Whether you are playing fantasy or betting on games, adult fans are 8x more likely to watch a game if they have some sort of wager on the event. We are helping to position the league from a data and integrity perspective, and we look forward to Opening Day on Memorial Day,” adds Holt.

The St. Cloud Rox are a member of the Northwoods League. The Rox can be heard all summer long on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.