Norman C. Skalicky, 87, Maple Grove

April 1, 1934 - November 7, 2021

Norman C. Skalicky, 87, passed away November 7, 2021.

Norman was born on April 1, 1934 in Brockett, North Dakota to Clarence and Ethel (Trenda) Skalicky. He was raised with his brother Ronald near Michigan, ND working on the family farm and attending school in Lankin, ND. Norm graduated from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks and served in the Army as a Lieutenant. He moved with his family to Minnesota finally settling in the Albany area.

In 1966, Skalicky purchased two banks in Albany that would over the years expand to become Stearns Bank N.A., a nationwide financial institution with over $2.4 billion in assets. Under his leadership, the banks overcame national recessions, achieving consistent year-over-year top rankings in the nation.

Skalicky was recognized for his achievements, leadership and philanthropy.

Norman is survived by his wife Kathy Skalicky of Maple Grove, MN; his four children, Cheryl Ryan of Elk River, MN, Jan (Dennis) Hanson of Sheridan, WY, Jeffery Skalicky of Rosholt, SD and Kelly Skalicky of New York, NY. Also surviving Norman is his older brother Ronald Skalicky of Grand Forks, ND; 7 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Arrangements are being coordinated by Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud for a private family burial ceremony at Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

A public celebration of Norm’s life will be held with details announced at a future date. Memorials are preferred to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota.