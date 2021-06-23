Norma Jean Peterson, 83, Big Lake

May 12, 1938 - June 19, 2021

A celebration of Life will be 12 pm Saturday August 14, 2021 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Big Lake for Norma Jean Peterson, 83 of Big Lake who died Saturday June 19, 2021 at the Monticello Hospital. Visitation will be from 10am-12pm Saturday at the funeral home in Big Lake.

Norma was born May 12, 1938 in Anoka to Norman & Hazel (Zimmerman) Hall. She married Dennis Peterson on August 10, 1957 in Anoka. She worked as a nurse’s assistant for many years at Guardian Angels in Elk River. Norma had a great sense of humor even into her older years as the family could tell she was giggling and her shoulders shaking. She was a very strong women and took great care of her family and her husband. She met Dennis at Bill’s Roller Rink in Anoka and they roller skated and danced for many years together. Norma was an awesome budgeter and never missed paying a bill on time. She was very selfless as everyone else came first, and she was a very crafty lady as she made a lot of clothing for her family throughout the years.

Survivors include her children, Connie (David) Massena of Big Lake; Roger (Wendy) of Dayton; David of Big Lake; Bonnie (Edward) Polinder of Onamia; sister, Marian Donahue of Cambridge; 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Dennis in 2016; and brother, Robert Hall.