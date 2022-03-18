Norgean Knafla, 91, Sauk Rapids

June 16, 1930 - March 15, 2022



Norgean Knafla, 91 year old resident of Sauk Rapids, MN died Tuesday, March 15 at the St. Benedict Center in St. Cloud, MN.

Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Norgean. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 23 at 11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls with Rev. Gary Hendrickson officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.

A full and complete notice will follow.