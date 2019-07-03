Noah Noakes, 8 months

September 27, 2018 - July 2, 2019

Noah Noakes, 8-month-old son of Brandon and Alicia Noakes died Tuesday, July 2 at Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis with his mommy and daddy by his side.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 9 at 10:30 A.M. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Little Falls with Father Ben Kociemba officiating. A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 P.M. on Monday, July 8 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service and from 9:00-10:30 A.M. on Tuesday, July 9 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church.

The burial will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery.