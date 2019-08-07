Nine Rox Players Participate in Dream Showcase

The St. Rox were well represented at the Northwoods League Major League Baseball Dream Showcase in Madison, Wisconsin Tuesday. The players played games at 4:05 and 7:35. The Rox had 9 players play in the game which was watched primarily by MLB scouts. Highlights for Rox players include Gus Steiger with a triple and 2 RBIs, Jordan Barth drove in a run and Alex Carrillo threw 2 shutout innings.

The Rox are 22-9 in the 2nd half and lead the 2nd half Great Plains West Division by 4 games with 6 games to play over 2nd place Mankato. The Rox play at Mankato tonight at 6:35, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 6:05.