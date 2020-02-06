New Task Force to Examine Minneapolis Cops’ Off-Duty Jobs

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minneapolis city leaders are looking at how to better regulate officers' off-duty employments after concerns about police overwork may be causing fatigue and burnout that affects performance.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Mayor Jacob Frey announced a new task force to figure out better policies for off-duty workers. The conference was organized after an audit last fall criticized the police department's lax oversight in their policies governing officers' side jobs.

Minneapolis Police Federation Vice President Sherral Schmidt said the union is committed to finding a solution that works for both officers and the city.

Any limits city leaders place on off-duty work will have to be agreed upon with the city's own ordinances.