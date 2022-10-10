New iPhone Feature Having Unexpected/Unwanted Results

The iPhone is always coming out with some new and upgraded features. We all know that person who always has to get the newest and latest edition of whatever the technology is

Sometimes I think some of this technology gets out of hand...and isn't as well thought out as it probably should be. But, who would have thought that this would happen?

In theory, this feature is great. And probably in most scenarios it is a great tool. The new iPhone 14 will sense if you have been in a crash. And it will send a message, if you don't respond within a certain amount of time, it will call 911 and send out emergency first responders to your location. Sounds like a great idea, right? Yes, until it isn't. Like for instance, you are on a roller coaster in an amusement park. Because of all of the twisting, turning, upside down possibilities, your phone may detect that you have been in a rollover accident and will automatically call 911. Oops! Apparently this wasn't thought of ahead of time.

What can you do to stop this from happening, although keeping the service in case there is an actual accident where you may want to have the service dial 911 for you?

You can turn it off. Here's a link on how to do that.

If you still have more questions on how to have the feature on when you want it on and off when you are at an amusement park, or something, check out this article on the "how to" for iPhone.