New COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Continue to Decline

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 643 new cases of COVID-19 statewide Sunday, which is nearly 100 less then the day before.

Of those numbers, Stearns County had 13 new cases, Sherburne County had 16 and Benton County had 5.

There were 3 more deaths reported including one in Wright County, a person in their early 70s, bringing their total to 7.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus is at 233, with 135 people in the ICU, both down from the previous day.

There has been nearly 85,000 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in Minnesota.