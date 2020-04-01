New Computer and Phone Repair, Web Design Shop Open in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- The East Side of St. Cloud has a new, locally-owned shop offering computer and phone repair, web design and other technology-related services.

Granite City Computers, located at 125 4th Ave. NE, opened in March. Owner Joseph Karnik says, after years of helping friends and family members with their tech issues and needs, he figured it was time to open his own shop.

"I've been told many times that I should go to school and get my degree to get a job in (computer repair)," Karnik says. "But, I've already been doing this for years, so I thought, maybe I should just start my own business instead."

Along with electronic repairs, Karnik offers website and graphic design work and gently used and refurbished computers, phones and tablets. He says, while St. Cloud as a whole has a fair amount of similar businesses, most of them are not located in his neighborhood.

"In downtown St. Cloud, there aren't many," he said. "I've seen maybe one or two. A lot of businesses like mine are more down by the mall."

Right now, Karnik is the sole employee of Granite City Computers, and is operating out of his home. He plans to move into a shopfront in downtown St. Cloud as the business grows.

The shop is a member of the St. Cloud Downtown Council, and Karnik says fellow members can receive between 10 and 20 percent off all services and products.

To learn more about Granite City Computers, you can call 320-497-0829.