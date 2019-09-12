Nats Hold On To Early Lead To Top Twins Wednesday

The Washington Nationals topped the Twins 6-2 Wednesday night at Target Field. The loss drops Minnesota to 89-56 on the season, and cuts their lead in the American League's Central Division to just four games.

Martin Perez struggled again for the Twins on the mound, allowing five runs on six hits over five innings of work, allowing the Nationals to build a 5-0 lead in the game's first three innings.

Both of the Twins' runs came on a Jorge Polanco two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning, his 21st of the season.

The Twins will host the Nationals Thursday night at Target Field to wrap up the teams' three-game series. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. on WJON.