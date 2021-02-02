Nancy D. Bjurman, 73, Princeton

August 28, 1947 - January 29, 2021

Funeral Services will be held Friday, February 5, 2021, at 12:00 PM at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Princeton, MN, for Nancy D. Bjurman, age 73 of Princeton, who passed away on January 29. Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Pastor Paul Brown will officiate. Burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Princeton. Services are entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Princeton.

Nancy was born to the late Selmer and Patricia (Shoemaker) Holter on August 28, 1947, in Minneapolis. She graduated from Minneapolis North High School in 1965 and also attended and graduated from St. Cloud State University. Nancy married John Bjurman on December 27, 1969, in Minneapolis. She worked for the Cambridge Regional Center and Chisago County as a Social Worker for over 30 years. Nancy enjoyed baking, sewing, shopping, and going to all her grandkids’ athletic and school activities. She was a member of the Altar Guild at Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Nancy is survived by her husband, John; son, Eric (Patti) of Princeton; daughter, Kari (Chris) Paulson of Princeton; sister, Sandy (Alan) Bruce of Eveleth; brothers, Gary (Ann) Holter of Medicine Lake and Mark (Maria) Holter of Ardre, Sweden; six grandchildren, Julia and Lauren Bjurman, Josephine Bjurman-Mayes, Laney and Lacey Paulson, and Jordan Koehn; two great-grandchildren, Bentley and Jackson; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Thank you to Fairview Hospice and special caregivers, Mary R., Donna, and Mary T.