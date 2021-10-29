Get ready for your jaw to slap the floor. There's an old converted church from 1875 for sale in Howard Lake, MN for $248,000.

This absolutely stunning home is located at 600 9th Street, a 45-minute drive from St. Cloud.

The former church has been renovated into a beautiful open concept living space. If you're someone who enjoys hosting large gatherings, this is for you.

According to the listing description on Zillow, "this home offers an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, a second kitchen, and a large lower level recreation room."

It's a one-bedroom and two-bathroom single-family home that is complete with about 1,500 square feet of finished space.

It's an old church with a lot of history and new bones....it's gone through extensive modern renovations, new electricity, new plumbing, fresh paint, and new entryway steps. It's completely move-in ready!

If you're looking for an ice breaker at the next gathering you're hosting...this is it.

Check out a gallery of the stunning photos below. If you're interested in checking out this property, it's listed with Billy Pauling at Keller Williams Realty Elite.

Howard Lake Converted Church For Sale

