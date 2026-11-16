Brought to you by Botan App.

Americans’ enthusiasm for greenery is still strong — according to the 2025 FMF report, 84% of consumers reported a high level of interest in purchasing houseplants. The Botan App conducted a study focused on national and regional plant identification trends.

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It collected real user identification data from January to October 2026 across all 50 states. Golden pothos (Epipremnum aureum) emerged as the most identified plant in America, taking the #1 spot in 30 states, including Minnesota. This, however, is just one of many interesting patterns to discuss.

Key Findings from America's Plant Identification Data

The key ID patterns according to Botan data are as follows:

Golden pothos is an undisputed leader, and peace lily is a runner-up. Although golden pothos is the most identified plant in the US (taking #1 in 30 states), peace lily (Spathiphyllum wallisii) is a strong competitor. It ranked #1 in 17 states and dominated mostly across the South and Midwest. Only 5 plants held the top spot in all states. Together, golden pothos and peace lily win in 47 states, while the ti plant (Cordyline fruticosa) is exclusive to Hawaii, Thanksgiving cactus (Schlumbergera truncata) is a champion in Maine, and Chinese evergreen (Aglaonema commutatum) is Montana’s #1 choice. Edibles or wild plants don’t make it to 1st place anywhere in the U.S. Still, some rank high. Tomato (Solanum lycopersicum) takes 2nd place in Minnesota and Missouri. Zucchini (Cucurbita pepo) ranks #2 in Rhode Island, while poison ivy (Toxicodendron radicans) comes 3rd in West Virginia. Tomato leads the edible category nationwide. It’s present in 27 states’ rankings, making it the most identified of the 5 vegetables in the dataset.

Interestingly, Western states favor different houseplants than those in the Northeast, Midwest, and South. They rank Swiss cheese plant (Monstera deliciosa) and corn plant (Dracaena fragrans) higher, while the peace lily doesn’t take the first place.

National Ranking of the Top Identified Plants Across the U.S.

The Botan App plant identifier data shows that the same 5 species appear in at least 38 states’ top tens. However, there’s a difference between leadership and coverage.

For example, Thanksgiving cactus is present in the table with plants that rank #1 in any state, since it’s first in Maine. Yet it appears in only 18 states. Meanwhile, snake plant (Dracaena trifasciata), corn plant, and Swiss cheese plant are present in 38-45 states, so their coverage is actually wider.

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Regional Trends and Climate Differences in State Rankings

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38 states have quite similar sets of the most popular species, while 12 stand out. Here are the most interesting unique patterns across the country:

Minnesota is the only state where Siebold’s hosta enters the top 10. This is likely because hostas (Hosta sieboldiana) are hardy perennials that tolerate deep shade and make a perfect fit for local gardens.

This is likely because hostas (Hosta sieboldiana) are hardy perennials that tolerate deep shade and make a perfect fit for local gardens. Hawaii is the only place where a tropical outdoor plant ranks #1. Ti plant thrives in warm, humid, tropical climates, and so do bitter orange (Citrus × aurantium), gardenia (Gardenia jasminoides), red ginger (Alpinia purpurata), and lucky bamboo (Dracaena braunii). They don’t appear in other states’ rankings, but they suit Hawaii's climate zones perfectly.

Ti plant thrives in warm, humid, tropical climates, and so do bitter orange (Citrus × aurantium), gardenia (Gardenia jasminoides), red ginger (Alpinia purpurata), and lucky bamboo (Dracaena braunii). They don’t appear in other states’ rankings, but they suit Hawaii's climate zones perfectly. Vermont has two unique species: garden phlox and annual fleabane. Garden phlox (Phlox paniculata) is a hardy perennial that survives cold winters. East Hardwick even hosts an annual Phlox Fest with 160+ plant varieties. Fleabane (Erigeron annuus) quickly colonizes open ground, so it’s just very common.

Garden phlox (Phlox paniculata) is a hardy perennial that survives cold winters. East Hardwick even hosts an annual Phlox Fest with 160+ plant varieties. Fleabane (Erigeron annuus) quickly colonizes open ground, so it’s just very common. Rhode Island ranks vegetables high. Here, zucchini takes 2nd place, and cucumber (Cucumis sativus) ranks #8, which may be explained by the strong local urban gardening culture and community.

Here, zucchini takes 2nd place, and cucumber (Cucumis sativus) ranks #8, which may be explained by the strong local urban gardening culture and community. Alaska and Hawaii don’t have peace lily in their rankings. In Alaska, the recommended indoor humidity is 30-40%, which doesn’t suit the species. In Hawaii, this likely reflects local preferences.

Not all identifications reflect an intention to care for a plant or are driven by its commonness. Poison ivy ranks in the top 10 in 3 states, while American pokeweed appears in 5 states. People seem to identify both for safety reasons.

How Botan App Transforms Mobile Scans into Care Intelligence

Botan, the plant identification app that provides this data, has a database of 30,000+ species and uses an advanced, science-based matching system to help users recognize unknown plants. When the system doesn’t find a confident match, it uses specialized AI to confirm the species.

A user gets more than just a name. The app gives a complete guide on the plant, with its toxicity status for adults, children, and pets highlighted at the top. The species’ profile covers environmental needs and interesting facts, but a user can add a plant to a virtual garden and get a custom care plan with 8+ reminders. Watering calculations and the Light Meter are offered to adjust the schedule.

The app also offers a Disease ID tool, Botanist Chat, and a task system. Botan’s blog on its website presents care and safety information on thousands of species and the full report on nationwide ID statistics.

Expert Insights and Care Tips

The ranking is divided into categories: common houseplants, outdoor plants, and wild species. Within each category, different species require different care, but some general tips are:

Create the right routine even for houseplants. Golden pothos, peace lily, snake plant, corn plant, and monstera need bright indirect light and well-drained soil. They will not tolerate overwatering for long, so use the finger test adjusted for each species’ needs. Water the snake plant only when the soil is fully dry, while the peace lily should be watered when the soil is lightly moist. Plan edible crops around the local growing season. Tomatoes, peppers, zucchini, and cucumbers, all appearing in the rankings, need warm soil and regular watering. You shouldn’t plant until the frost danger has passed, which is later in Minnesota than in states further south. Choose the right garden conditions for outdoor ornamentals. For instance, phlox needs more sun, hosta prefers shade, while bigleaf hydrangea benefits from morning sun and afternoon shade.

Minnesotans, whose rankings place tomato at #2, should watch for bacterial spot, a common local disease. To prevent it, mulch well, keep lower leaves off the ground, and water only at the base.

Data Methodology and Study Citation

The methodology behind the study is as follows:

Data source: Real anonymized user identification scans within the Botan app.

Real anonymized user identification scans within the Botan app. Study period: From January 1 to October 21, 2026.

From January 1 to October 21, 2026. Geography: All 50 U.S. states (determined by device geolocation; the District of Columbia excluded).

All 50 U.S. states (determined by device geolocation; the District of Columbia excluded). Method: Identifications counted per species; top 15 extracted for each state. Entries naming the same species by common and scientific name were merged.

If you want to refer to Botan’s study, cite as: Botan (2026). Most Identified Plants in the U.S. by State. botanapp.com.