Moon Dogs Top Rox 12-4

Mankato -- The Rox lost 12-4 at Mankato Monday night. The Moon Dogs scored 7 runs in the 4th inning to take a 9-0 lead and never looked back. Zach Lauzon threw 3 innings with 5 hits and 2 earned runs allowed to take the loss. Rhyse Dee got tagged for 6 earned runs in 2/3 of an inning for the Rox.

St. Cloud got 2 hits and a run scored apiece from Andrew Garcia and Parker Smejkal. The Rox fall to 42-24 overall and 22-9 in the 2nd half of the season. The Rox lead the 2nd half Great Plains West Division by 4 games over Mankato. The Rox have the day off today for the NWL Dream Showcase. The Dream showcase will consist of 9 Rox players and 2 games that will be played in Madison, Wisconsin today at 4:05 and 7:05.

The Rox play at Mankato Wednesday at 6:35, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 6:05.