MN State Patrol Hears It All When Pulling Over Speeders

I'm either traveling I-94 or Highway 10 up north most weekends and I can attest that some people are driving way too fast.

I admit, I'm no angel when it come to obeying the speed limit. I might exceed the limit by 6 to 10 mph on occasion but I have vehicles blast by me. Some have to be doing over 90 or even faster.

Well. according to Trooper Cory Johnson of the Minnesota State Patrol “All we are asking for is traffic to slow down.”

Through the middle of July the Minnesota State Patrol has given out over 47,000 citations for speeding. What's even more ridiculous is almost 700 of those citations were for traveling at speeds of 100 mph or more.

Speed related crashes have claimed 88 lives so far this year in Minnesota and the state patrol is saying, if you are speeding expect to get stopped. Currently there are extra speed patrols on the road.

You can only imagine the lame excuses some people give to the State Patrol officers for their excessive speed. Here are just a few;

My speedometer is broken I've never had a broken speedometer, have you?

I've never had a broken speedometer, have you? My cat is sick I'm not sure what that has to do with why they are speeding

I'm not sure what that has to do with why they are speeding My dog just pooped in the backseat Again, irrelevant

Again, irrelevant I sneezed and stepped on the gas too hard Good thing they didn't hit their head on the steering wheel and knock themselves out.

Good thing they didn't hit their head on the steering wheel and knock themselves out. My car is too fast Or, your right foot is too heavy

According to the Minnesota State Patrol Facebook page, You can give all the excuses you want but if you speed, expect to be stopped.

