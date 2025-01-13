St. Cloud’s MLK Community Celebration Week Starts Saturday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A week-long celebration honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Junior starts this Saturday in St. Cloud.

Spokeswoman Chocoletta Simpson says this is the 13th consecutive year our community has honored King's legacy.

This is amazing, even coming from Kansas City, the institution that I served, there was not something standing for that long. So, for this to be ongoing in this community, it's truly something special. It is unique and I don's think St. Cloud should let that go at all.

This Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. is the MLK Family Day celebration at St. Cloud State University's Atwood Memorial Center.

Sunday is MLK Spirit Day from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Salem Lutheran Church.

Monday, January 20th is the MLK Community Celebration and Breakfast from 8:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the River's Edge Convention Center. The keynote address will be coming from Dr. Evelyn Hill.

Wednesday, January 22nd is MLK Night at 7:00 p.m. at the Paramount with magician and mentalist Noah Sonie.

Saturday, January 25th there's a financial empowerment class.

Also on the 25th is the SCSU men's basketball game at 3:30 p.m. All events are free to attend but pre-registration is appreciated.

