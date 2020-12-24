Minnesota’s COVID Death Total Surpasses 5,000

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health says another 79 people who had coronavirus died on Wednesday. One of those people was from Stearns County.

The state's death total since the pandemic began is now at 5,050 people.

Another 1,917 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, with 59 of them in Stearns County, 20 in Sherburne County, and 19 in Benton County.

The number of active cases in the state right now is 23,134 people.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have surpassed 21,100 with nine more people being admitted to the hospital on Wednesday. New patients to the ICU are four.

The Minnesota Department of Health will not be updating the COVID numbers on Friday because of the Christmas holiday.