Minnesota’s 10 Levels Of Anger (satire)

For the most part, Minnesotans are very polite. Of course, every once in a while you'll have the misfortune to really piss someone off. But even then it is usually a pretty mild kind of anger.

Really, what's to get angry about being in Minnesota. On that note, I suspect if this Spring doesn't show up soon, I may be letting out some very descriptive verbal volleys.

Minnesotans definitely have that Canadian trait of apologizing whether it was our fault or not. I find myself doing it often. Someone rams their cart into me at the grocery store and I'll instinctively apologize.

So, here are the 10 levels of anger in Minnesota;

10. "Jeez Louise"

9. '"Jesus, Mary & Joseph"

8. "Woah, woah woah"

7. "Hold your horses"

6. "Hey Buddy!"

5. "For Heaven's Sake"

4. "If I had a nickel for every time"

3. "Well now, wait a minute"

2. "For Pete's sake"

1. "Listen here pal"

Actually, I hardly use any of these. I guess you could say my expressions of anger are a bit more colorful. WTF is a good one. My wife tells me I use that often and it's usually when I'm trying to figure out something on the computer.

There should be an entirely different list to expressions for when you are in the car. these 10 just wouldn't cut it. Stay tuned for and updated "while in the car" list.

A friend told her mother that WTF stood for "Well, That's Fantastic". Now she laughs every time she sees a post or text from her mother.

