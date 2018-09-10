Minnesotans Will Love Enchilada Hot dish Recipe

MY WEEKEND GRAND SLAM - ENCHILADA HOTDISH

We Minnesotans love us a good hot dish. That's why this is going to be a must have addition to my weeks list of recipes. This was pretty easy to make, and was a big hit with my boys. It takes about 40 minutes from start to finish, but I took some shortcuts to speed up the process. Some fresh Cilantro was the key to making this recipe a great big thumbs up.

I found the recipe HERE . Of course...I never bring home everything that you need to make a recipe exactly perfect. So MY recipe is below.

KELLY'S RECIPE

2 cans Cream of Chicken Soup

1 cup Medium Chunky Tostito's Salsa

1 cup sour cream

2 cups chopped rotisserie chicken ( I purchased a pre cooked rotisserie chicken and chopped it up making two cups).

Pour all three ingredients in a bowl and stir.

In large skillet, heat about 2 tsp. vegetable oil. Add:

1 cup chopped red onions. I bought these pre-chopped t at Coborn's

1 1/2 tsp of garlic salt

3 tsp taco seasoning mix

Cumin to taste

1 can diced minced mild green chiles

Heat until onions are tender.

Mexican Shredded Cheese Mix

Fresh Cilantro

Black Pepper

Chop Cilantro. Add about 1/8 of a cup, with 1 cup Shredded Cheese, and Black pepper to taste

Enchilada Wraps

Fresh Chopped Cilantro

Shredded Cheese

Heat oven to 350. Pour half of the chicken soup & chopped chicken mixture to bottom of hot dish pan. Fill Enchilada wraps and put about 3-4 tablespoons of soup and chicken mixture in wraps and roll up; placing rolls on the mixture in the pan. Once all rolls are filled and in the pan, cover with shredded cheese and remaining Cilantro, and bake. I think I baked this about 15 minutes and it was ready to eat.