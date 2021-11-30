I would think that right now, no one is really thinking about going to the Minnesota State Fair next Summer. But, maybe you should if you would like to save some money and give those tickets away as a Christmas gift.

Starting December 1, you can buy discounted tickets for the 2022 Minnesota State Fair. The discounted price is $13 per ticket for any age range from 5 and up. Kids age 4 and under are always free.

The fair website does run this disclaimer:

The tickets available online are valid for fair-time admission on any one day of the 2022 Minnesota State Fair, Aug. 25-Sept. 5. Admission discounts may be available at the entrance gates on several discount days throughout the fair’s run; admission pricing may be less expensive if you purchase admission during the fair at the entrance gates on these discount days. No refunds will be given if you pre-purchase tickets and discover you qualify for a discount at the gate.

So, if you do purchase the tickets ahead of time, keep in mind that there could be days where admission would be even cheaper than your pre-purchased discount ticket. So, make sure you go on a day when that isn't the case. Just a suggestion.

There is a limit on how many tickets you can purchase at one time. The limit is 12, but you could make another separate purchase for another 12, but the limit then is 24. The mailing address and IP address are recorded. Obviously, there could be a way around that if you really wanted more than 24.

If you want to give these tickets as a Christmas gift, you can even print a card right on the fair website. You have the option of a holiday themed card, or an all-occasion card. That's some full service right there!

