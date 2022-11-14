Like it or not, it's that time of the year in Minnesota where the weather can be unpredictable and we could get anywhere from a light dusting of snow to mounds of it in no time. In other words, be aware of what's happening with the weather and please, please, please drive with caution when necessary.

Naturally with snow there will snowplows out and about. Having lived in a few different areas by this time in my life, I must say Minnesota has still always amazed me at the way they get things cleaned up quickly and as much as the salt sucks on the vehicle, it does help immensely to get rid of ice and treacherous road conditions and not layer ice on top of ice. Trust me on this one.

Now I have another reason to add to my list of loving Minnesota snow plowing and that's the ability of the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MNDOT) to have a good sense of humor about it. This actually was something that was voted on nearly a year ago and the results came out last February. But we will soon be seeing our cleverly named plows on the road and from what I read, the names will be on the placed on the snowplows! In case you needed a reminder of it all, someone on Reddit shared the original post from MNDOT with all the names

But to break it down a little more, each of the eight districts in Minnesota will have their own named snowplow. In Central Minnesota, District 3, our one snowplow is called "Scoop Dogg". Other districts are as follows:

No more Mr. Ice Guy - District 1

Blizzard of Oz - District 2

The Big Leplowski - District 4

Plowasaurus Rex - Metro District

Edward Blizzardhands - District 6

Ctrl Salt Delete - District 7

Betty Whiteout - District 8

These were all decided after 60,000 votes came in voting on 50 finalists that were chosen from 22,000 submissions of names for the plows. Think you have something more clever? Here's to hoping they have a third "Name a Snowplow" contest this year! Want to learn a little more on how the contest went read more from the press release HERE and keep safe out there this winter my friends, make room for "SCOOP DOGG" so it can Move SNOW, and get out the way!!

