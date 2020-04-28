Minnesota Senior Facility Evacuated Due to VIrus to Close

WAYZATA (AP) -- A Minneapolis-area senior living facility that was evacuated earlier this month after an outbreak of COVID-19 won't reopen.

The nonprofit organization Transforming Age said Monday it has made ``the difficult decision'' not to reopen Meridian Manor in Wayzata. Nearly 50 residents were moved from Meridian Manor on April 18 after the Minnesota Department of Health said a majority of staff members and administrators at the facility became sick and were unable to care for residents.

As of Monday, 21 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 59 residents. Two residents have died due to complications from COVID-19.