Minnesota Sees Jump in COVID-19 Cases, 932 New Cases Reported

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota reported 931 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, that's over 400 more than the day before.

The Minnesota Department of Health says of that total, there were 41 new cases in Stearns County, 13 in Sherburne County and 11 in Benton County.

MDH says there were also 9 more deaths from complications related to COVID-19.

Despite the increase in new cases, there were 242 people hospitalized with the virus, with 132 in the ICU, both down from the previous day.

Over 86,000 people have now tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota.