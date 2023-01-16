Minnesota Playoff Futility Has Entered Mind-Blowing Territory

I was nine years old when the Twins won the World Series in 1991. I remember watching the games on television and attending the parade in Minneapolis after they won. In fact, I even went to Game Two thanks to my grandpa.

If I only knew then what I know now, that apparently no men's sports team would ever again win a championship in my lifetime, I might have soaked it all in a little bit more.

The Vikings lost to the New York Giants in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs on Sunday, denying the franchise a Super Bowl title for the 62nd straight year in addition to the 46 years since the team even APPEARED in the Super Bowl.

The Vikings aren't alone in their futility. The Timberwolves franchise has been in existence since 1989 (34 years) and still hasn't even made the NBA Finals.

After 27 years of North Stars futility (two finals appearances but no championships), the Wild have followed suit with 23 years of futility: zero Stanley Cup Finals appearances let alone titles.

Even our saving Minnesota grace the Twins have gone 32 years since their last title and a ridiculous 19 years since winning a single playoff game, let alone series or World Series title.

At some point you would think a team would luck its way into a championship through just pure luck, but here we are in the year 2023 and still absolutely nothing at all for anyone under the age of 21.