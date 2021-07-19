How exciting this must be for the handler of Niko, a certified cadaver dog who works in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

Niko and his handler, Allison Case work for Valley Water Rescue, and will be appearing on "America's Top Dog" tomorrow night (Tuesday, July 20th) at 7 pm. Niko is a Belgium German Shepherd.

Get our free mobile app

If they win tomorrow night, they will win $10,000 plus another $5,000 to donate to any animal charity of their choosing.

As a Cadaver dog, Allison says that Niko's job is to go out and find human remains of any kind, such as bones, teeth and other human remains. It might sound like a horrible job, but Niko and Allison do this work to fight for the missing so they can help bring the remains back home; so that families can bury their loved ones and help them gain some closure to losing their family member.

Winning on Tuesday is just the beginning. If Niko wins, he and Allison will need to come back for the end of season finale, for a chance to win another $25,000.

So what do Niko and Allison have to do exactly? Niko goes through an obstacle course, that Allison says he will have no trouble competing. He knows obstacle courses well and even has a title as an AKC Trick Dog.

Allison says that Niko is not the fastest dog, but he is very focused, and she thinks that if they can focus and work as a team, she says Niko should have this competition "In the bag."

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.

KEEP READING: Here are 6 foods from your cookout that could harm your dog

LOOK: 30 fascinating facts about sleep in the animal kingdom