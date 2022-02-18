Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn Has Died

UNDATED -- Minnesota's First Congressional District Congressman Jim Hagedorn has died.

His wife, Jennifer Carnahan, posted a message on her Facebook page Friday morning saying that he passed away peacefully on Thursday night.

Hagedorn had been battling cancer.

Representatives Tom Emmer (MN-06), Pete Stauber (MN-08), and Michelle Fischbach (MN-07) released the following statement:

“Jim was a dear friend who wanted nothing more than to represent the people of Minnesota’s First District in Congress. He did so every day with an unwavering passion and unshakable joy that brightened the halls of Congress and brought the best of Blue Earth to Washington. Our thoughts are with Jim’s family during this time and we will continue to pray for them. We will miss Jim dearly.”

Hagedorn was in his second term serving Minnesota's First Congressional District which is in the southern part of the state.