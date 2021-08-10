Minneapolis Man Indicted for Violent Robbery of a Business

MINNEAPOLIS – A Minneapolis man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for a Hobbs Act robbery that resulted in the shooting death of a store clerk.

According to court documents, on April 27, 2021, 30-year-old Marlow Carson, robbed Blue Sky Wireless and West Bend Furniture located in Minneapolis. During the robbery, Carson, armed with a 9mm semiautomatic handgun, used force, threats of force, violence, and injury, resulting in the victim’s death.

Carson has prior felony convictions and is therefore prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.

Carson is charged with one count of interference with commerce by robbery, one count of possession of a firearm as a felon, and one count of possession of ammunition as a felon.

