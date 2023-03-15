Minneapolis Declared War On This, St. Cloud Needs to as Well

There are things that we, in St. Cloud, will look at in the twin cities and think "That's not for us". And there there are times like these.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has declared war on potholes. According to KARE 11, Frey, along with other city officials, have declared war on potholes. What does that exactly mean? It means that they are going to actively start to try and rectify this pothole situation which hasn't been this bad in years.

Why is it so bad? It's because of the freeze/thaw situation that we have had most of the season in Minnesota.

The city of Minneapolis will be putting together a "hot mix" to fill the potholes. They are also planning on dedicating man hours that includes nights and weekends to get this done. I think we all know that this isn't a permanent fix, but at least it would help. Some of these potholes are giant... like ones that seem like they could swallow your car up. Or at the very least cause some significant damage. It's like a game of wack-a-mole when driving on almost any of the roads around Minnesota.

Since Minneapolis has this plan, St. Cloud needs to do something similar. I usually drive the same route everyday, and I do know where most of the potholes are, but they are increasing in numbers and in size. Something needs to be done. It's horrible. But it's horrible everywhere. Not just here. Darn winter....

