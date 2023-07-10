December 4, 1921 - July 8, 2023

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at Holy Myrrhbearers Orthodox Church in St. Cloud for Milosh S. Bozanich, M.D. age 101 of Eden Prairie and formerly of St. Cloud who passed away on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at his home in Eden Prairie. Very Reverend Andrew Jaye and Reverend Deacon Dana Bichler will officiate. Burial, with military honors, will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.

Milosh was born December 4, 1921 in Lika, Yugoslavia to Samuilo and Ljubica Bozanich. He came to the United States after World War II. Milosh married Nadia Korsunsky in 1949, she preceded him death in 1976. He started Medical School in Belgrade and completed medical training in the United States. Milosh served his country as a Medical Officer in the Army Medical Corps with the rank of Captain. He married Jane Vaught on February 17, 1979, she preceded him in death in 2020. Milosh practiced as a Pathologist at the Mayo Clinic and later at the St. Cloud Hospital from the early 1960’s until his retirement in 1990.

Milosh is survived by his daughter, Lubitza Bozanich of Pompano Beach, Florida; sons, Alexander (Katherine) of Chicago, Illinois and Peter (Stacey) of Eden Prairie; three grandchildren, Nadia, Anthony and Daniel; three great grandchildren, Zena, Alexander and Maximillian; and sister, Mara Savkov of Novi Sad, Serbia.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Milan; and sister, Mira.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.