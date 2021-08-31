Miller’s Big “Fair Food Fest” Coming Back To Crossroads Mall

If you're a lover of all things deep fried, served on a stick, and out of a truck, get excited! Miller Concession Inc. is bringing 'Fair Food Fest' back to St. Cloud this week!

If you don't feel like spending 'state fair money' just for some delicious treats out of a food truck, you've come to the right place. 'Fair Food Fest' will be in the parking lot of Crossroads Center. And, it's just in time for you to make a pit stop while you're doing some last minute back to school shopping.

The food stands will be set up in the parking lot Wednesday, Sept. 1 through Sunday, Sept. 5. They're open all five days from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

According to their official Facebook page, "we'll serve our 'MN State Fair Flavored Cheese Curds." Alright, I'm sold! I'm not sure what they taste like, but they sound delicious.

They went on to write that they'll also be selling, "delicious hand dipped corn dogs, fresh cut fries, footlong hot dogs, mini donuts, gourmet funnel cakes, deep fried Oreos, ice cream treats and fresh squeezed lemonade!"

They've decided to bring it all! I mean, what else could a person want from a food truck?!

If you've been craving the flavors of the Minnesota State Fair, you won't have to travel far to satisfy the itch!



