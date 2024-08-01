Mildred “Millie” M. Senczek, 92, St. Cloud

April 28, 1932 - July 30, 2024

attachment-Mildred Senczek loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Mildred “Millie” Senczek, age 92, who passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at Cherrywood in St. Cloud. Rev. Derek Wiechmann will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 10-11 AM on Tuesday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Millie was born April 28, 1932 in St. Cloud to Roman and Martha (Baron) Lehmeier. She married Hilbert Senczek on September 25, 1954 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Millie lived in the St. Cloud area all of her life and worked as an Abstract Typist for various title companies. She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, St. Cloud Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #622, and St. Cloud VFW Post #428 Auxiliary. Millie enjoyed traveling, collecting bunnies, and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her daughters, Sue (Craig) Olson of Maple Grove, Ruth (Frank) and Vernon Oldakowski of St. Cloud, and Mary (Kent) Hinkemeyer of Waite Park; grandchildren, Megan (Corey), Brett (Kelsey), Nick (Marcia), Dustin (Allison), Tina, and Ryan (Alicia); and 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hilbert on June 2, 2011; brothers, George, Roman, and Eugene Lehmeier; and sisters, Rosemary Wagner and Dorothy Kalla.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Cherrywood Assisted Living and St. Croix Hospice for the excellent care given to Millie.