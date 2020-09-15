Michelle David, 48, Watertown

May 10, 1972 - September 10, 2020

Michelle David, age 48 of Watertown, passed away September 10, 2020 at the Highland Chateau Care Center, St. Paul, MInnesota. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Duelm. Rev. Joseph Bachowski will officiate and burial will take place in the Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the Foley Funeral Home and will continue from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the church on Wednesday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Michelle Katherine David was born May 10, 1972 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Ervin and Lois (Kuhn) David. She graduated from Foley High School in 1991. She had lived in Foley, St. Cloud, Nebraska and St. Paul. Most recently she lived in Watertown, Minnesota. Michelle enjoyed people and loved visiting with friends and relatives. She made friends everywhere she went, remembering and caring about people's stories. She was creative, enjoying craft work, painting, and word find puzzles. She loved all animals, especially cats and dogs. Michelle could play bingo for hours at church festivals and liked the slot machines whenever she could visit a casino! She looked forward to her trips to the State Fair and spending time with her family and friends. She found and shared joy in simple things. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.

She is survived by her father, Ervin (Violet) David, Foley and sister, Betty David of Maplewood and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother, Lois David, brother, Barney, and an infant sister, Joleen.